A poem for fallen fathers

Poet Batsirai Chigama wrote this for Fathers’ Day 2016. She writes of a father she loved and admired, but who, somewhere along the line, fell from grace…

By Batsirayi Chigama

For our Fallen Fathers

I used to be in awe of you dad

When you took to the podium

With your eloquence dazzle millions into belief and conversion

How your single stride was a gallop

I used to boast you know

Beat myself on the chest

Tell them you were my dad

Together we gathered as family sipping

in your dripping wisdom

What happened dad

You started running your mouth

Now most of us are scattered in lands unwelcoming and hostile

It was brother Joe who was first

Packed his bags in the night

We never saw him ever again

His friends say he was swallowed by the crocs of the Limpopo

Then sis Venencia, then Simba

Then Kurauone

I recently returned from Kuwait

From your billions you could not

Spare an air ticket to rescue me

I crawled back home an amputee

All limbs left in that strange place

You cannot look me in the eye

Are you disgusted

Are you ashamed of me or

the circumstance that chased me away

Your nest breezes emptiness

There is a silence here

Can you hear it

It sits thick on our tongues

Brewing a storm

We do not gather and clap for your eloquence anymore

Now just rhetoric bruising our ears

Dad, its hard to call you that these days

You have wounded us

Thrown us to the lions

Left us to fight while you watch arms folded

There is no bread in the house today

We have not had bread for years dad

There is hungry laughter here

Like a tennis ball ricochets

and slams in between our hopeful hands growing from exhaustion

We hold nothing

This house has turned into a stranger

It’s eyes watches us with suspicion

Asking question we have no answers for

Dad, this is supposed to be your day

We would have cooked up a storm

But here, take this bitterness

It is all we can serve you.

