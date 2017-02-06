News Ticker

Mini strip tease at Mac’s garage. . . As woman strips, engages in wild dance

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter Bizarre 0

A City woman identified as a thigh vendor caused drama when she stripped naked before dancing erotically.
It’s suspected that the woman doubles up as a prostitute and marketing  agent for a city college.  She pulled a shocker when she went wild and stripped leaving her chest bare, before dancing in full view of people at the corner of Leopold Takawira Avenue and Tongogara Street opposite Mac’s Garage.

One of the vendors Antonette Marimire said: “We do not know what got into that woman as she just stripped and started dancing.

“She frequents the place as she moves around distributing fliers of a city college. On the day in question, we suspect she had drunk too much beer.”

While most people were feeling pity for the woman, the touts had fun as they sang for her as she danced and kept them entertained for a few minutes.

“The woman is a city prostitute and it seems she drank too much and failed to control herself. She is a normal person and even the way she was dressed and her make-up showed that she had just had one too many beers,” said Knowledge Moyo.

Other vendors were of the view that she could be a drug addict and had just turned insane.

“I think that woman abuses drugs and that day she had just become mentally unstable because even a drunk person cannot go to those extremes.

“She was taken away by an unidentified pastor who just got to the scene and shouted fire, fire before leading her away,” said Moyo.

Since the fateful day, the woman has not been seen around the area distributing fliers like she used to. – B-Metro

