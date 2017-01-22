News Ticker

My penis is a disability, no woman wants to be with me – Man with world’s largest penis (Photo)

22nd January 2017

A 54-year-old Mexican man, Esquivel Cabrera Roberto, with the world’s largest penis, has said he cannot find any woman to have sex with him.

Roberto gained worldwide fame in 2015 after he was filmed weighing his penis to prove its authenticity; which measured 18.9inches.

According to World’s Guinness book, his penis measures half a metre.

He smashed the record believed to have been held by American actor Jonah Falcon, whose penis was 9.5 inches flaccid, and 13.5 inches when erect.

He, however, said he is not willing to reduce it, despite being sex-starved due to the size.

Speaking with Barcroft TV, United Kingdom, the quinquagenarian said, “I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world.

“I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have. I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don’t recognize this record.

“I do not have an active sex life as my penis is just too big to have intercourse. Some people ask me if I put some condoms on it and the answer is: I cannot. I can never penetrate anyone because it is too thick.”

“While living in the USA, I did attempt to have sex twice, but the first woman backed out as soon as she saw my penis and the other one had to stop because it was too painful.

“My penis is a “disability” and stops me from working and this forces me to rely on food banks to survive.

“I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees.

“I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do.

“The government has recognized me as disabled after initially dismissing my claim. Every four months they give me some economic assistance but it is not enough. I visit the food banks everyday to take my meals at 12 ‘o clock.

“I am happy with my penis and I wish to go back to the USA and spend the rest of my life over there. I don’t feel sad because I know in the USA there is a lot of women. One of them will be the right size for me.

“I would like to be a porn star and I think I would make a lot of money over there and the people are not like over here, they are more liberal, they don’t care about what I have in my pants,” Roberto added.2f

Meanwhile, members of medical communities have urged Roberto to consider a penile reduction.

Speaking with the medium, Doctor Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez said, “We have advised him ‘Mr Roberto, the best thing for you is that the doctors give a normal shape to your penis so that it doesn’t hurt you, in order to have sexual relationships, in order to have children.’

“But he doesn’t accept it, he’d rather have a penis bigger than the rest of the people.

“In Latin culture whoever has the bigger penis is more macho.

“It’s something that makes him different to the rest of the people and makes him feels special. He was obsessed with the penis length when he was a teenager.

“He began with this enlargement since he was a teenager, wrapping some bands around his penis with some weights and trying to stretch it.

“Due to the size of Roberto’s penis, he suffers health problems like frequent urinary tract infections because not all his urine escapes his lengthy foreskin and even while asleep, his gargantuan penis is an issue because he is unable to sleep chest down and has to put it on its own pillow to escape discomfort during the night,” Doctor Gonzalez stated

