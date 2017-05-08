A Sunday Times sponsored study found that congestion for motorists had risen by 40% in four years in the last four years, and now traffic in some areas of London moves as quickly as pedestrians.
According to the analysis conducted by traffic information company Inrix, drivers in the 18 urban areas examined by the study spent an average of 12.4 more hours per year stuck in rush-hour traffic jams than in 2012.
In London, that figure jumped to 101 hours per year, the Sunday Times reports – 40.3% higher than the average of 72 hours in 2012.
The Sunday’ Times study also found that the average speed of buses on the busiest London roads was just 3.8mph. The average walking speed of an adult person is 3.1mph.
There were a number of reasons for the worsening congestion, including an increase in deliveries caused by online shopping.
The report also pointed to segregated cycle lanes such as the controversial new East-West Cycling superhighway in London.
The Times has long been an advocate of better provision for cyclists in the capital.
The newspaper launched its Cities Fit for Cyclingcampaign after one of its employees, journalist Mary Bowers, was crushed by a lorry in 2011 and left with severe brain damage.
In fact with London overtaking Brussels to be crowned Europe’s most congested city last year, cycling is now one of the fastest ways to travel on the capital’s roads.
According to Strava insights, the average speed bicycle journeys made in London is of 13.9mph. According to the website, which uses data recorded by global users of Strava’s fitness app, London has the highest number of commutes by bicycle with 9,532 recorded daily.
New traffic plan
However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said announced planned reforms to congestion charges aimed at reducing congestion and improving air quality as by implementing a £10 surcharge – in addition to the congestion charge – for the most polluting vehicles.
In the Mayor of London’s last update to its London Infrastructure Plan 2050 – published while Boris Johnson was still in the post – various policies were being looked at as possible solutions to congestion in London.
The update said it would look at the “affordability and feasibility” of road tunnels, “fly-unders” and “decking over” sections of roads to unlock surface space.
