News Ticker

Stanbic profit falls 11pct to $21mln

30th March 2017 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 53

HARARE,– Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe reported a 11 percent drop in profit after tax from $23,9 million to $21,2 million in the full year to December 2016, as cash transactions decline and foreign currency shortages persist.

Net interest income was 10 percent up to $47,2 million from $42,8 million in the prior year.

Fees and commission income dropped seven percent from $36,1 million in 2015 to $33,5 million last year due to market-wide cash shortages as well as a bank charge reduction ordered by the central bank.

Operating expenses increased by 18 percent to $59,5 million from $50,4 million in the prior year following the bank’s expansion and enhancing digital banking.

Stanbic, a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank, said its loan-to-deposit ratio deteriorated from 57 percent to 43 percent as its customer deposit base grew by 48 percent from $474 million to $701 million.

The bank surpassed the $100 million minimum capital threshold ahead of the 2020 deadline, as its core capital stood at $106,6 million, against the current regulatory threshold of $25 million.

Loans and advances increased from $254 million in 2015 to $273 million while non-performing loans increased from 2,11 percent to 3,15 percent.

Assets increased from $594 million to $845 million.

Related articles

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

38 Comments on Stanbic profit falls 11pct to $21mln

  1. I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and
    coverage! Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.

    Reply

  6. I was excited to find this great site. I need to to thank you for
    ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely
    enjoyed every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite
    to see new things in your site.

    Reply

  7. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to
    browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good blog!

    Reply

  8. I’m more than happy to uncover this web site.
    I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful
    read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav
    to check out new things on your website.

    Reply

  11. Nice blog here! Additionally your web site lots up fast!
    What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your
    associate hyperlink on your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Reply

  13. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve be aware your stuff prior to
    and you’re just extremely great. I actually like what you have obtained right here, certainly
    like what you’re stating and the best way in which
    you say it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue
    to care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to
    learn much more from you. This is really a wonderful web site.

    Reply

  17. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this
    for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some
    experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into
    anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Reply

  18. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a
    tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
    I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over
    time.

    Reply

  20. I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems with your website.

    It seems like some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please
    comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
    This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.

    Kudos

    Reply

  21. Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand so much about this, such
    as you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you could do with
    some % to force the message house a little bit, however other than that, that is magnificent blog.

    An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

    Reply

  22. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think about if you added some great visuals or video clips to
    give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video
    clips, this blog could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.
    Excellent blog!

    Reply

  25. Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
    I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.

    Reply

  26. When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments
    are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is
    added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
    Is there an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Kudos!

    Reply

  28. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
    you made running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your web site is fantastic,
    let alone the content material!

    Reply

  30. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
    I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read
    more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
    I will definitely return.

    Reply

  31. I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
    You’re amazing! Thanks!

    Reply

  32. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled
    blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Reply

  33. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site.

    You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your
    blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
    Regards!

    Reply

  34. Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company
    you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.

    Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price?
    Thanks, I appreciate it!

    Reply

  35. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just
    so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
    I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it
    with someone!

    Reply

  36. Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a great article… but what can I say…
    I put things off a lot and don’t manage to get anything done.

    Reply

  38. Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere,
    when i read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant piece of writing.

    Reply

15 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. data recovery software
  3. perspex dining chair
  4. 福井脱毛
  5. 福井脱毛
  6. Site sparkfun: Invalid
  7. legitimate work from home jobs with no startup fees
  8. سرور مجاری فرانسه
  10. diamonds
  11. Permit Expediting Services
  12. Light expertise SanLiBang
  13. motu and patlu game
  14. nSpire Network Signup
  15. Lava beads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News