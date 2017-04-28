Stanbic profit falls 11pct to $21mln

HARARE,– Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe reported a 11 percent drop in profit after tax from $23,9 million to $21,2 million in the full year to December 2016, as cash transactions decline and foreign currency shortages persist.
Net interest income was 10 percent up to $47,2 million from $42,8 million in the prior year.
Fees and commission income dropped seven percent from $36,1 million in 2015 to $33,5 million last year due to market-wide cash shortages as well as a bank charge reduction ordered by the central bank.
Operating expenses increased by 18 percent to $59,5 million from $50,4 million in the prior year following the bank’s expansion and enhancing digital banking.
Stanbic, a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank, said its loan-to-deposit ratio deteriorated from 57 percent to 43 percent as its customer deposit base grew by 48 percent from $474 million to $701 million.
The bank surpassed the $100 million minimum capital threshold ahead of the 2020 deadline, as its core capital stood at $106,6 million, against the current regulatory threshold of $25 million.
Loans and advances increased from $254 million in 2015 to $273 million while non-performing loans increased from 2,11 percent to 3,15 percent.
Assets increased from $594 million to $845 million.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and
coverage! Keep up the great works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.
These are in fact fantastic ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some pleasant points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this article i thought i could also
create comment due to this brilliant post.
It’s truly very difficult in this busy life to listen news on Television, so I only use the web for that purpose,
and take the newest information.
If you wish for to take a great deal from this paragraph then you have to apply these strategies to your won website.
I was excited to find this great site. I need to to thank you for
ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely
enjoyed every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite
to see new things in your site.
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to
browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good blog!
I’m more than happy to uncover this web site.
I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful
read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav
to check out new things on your website.
Excellent article. I will be going through some of these issues
as well..
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one
is getting more from this web page, and your views are fastidious in favor of
new visitors.
Nice blog here! Additionally your web site lots up fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I get your
associate hyperlink on your host? I desire my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
If some one needs expert view on the topic of running a blog then i advise him/her to visit this website, Keep up the good work.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve be aware your stuff prior to
and you’re just extremely great. I actually like what you have obtained right here, certainly
like what you’re stating and the best way in which
you say it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue
to care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to
learn much more from you. This is really a wonderful web site.
If some one wishes to be updated with newest technologies therefore he must be pay a quick visit this site and be up to date daily.
I like looking through a post that will make men and women think.
Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
fantastic issues altogether, you just won a emblem new reader.
What may you recommend about your submit that you just made a few days in the past?
Any sure?
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this
for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some
experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into
anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a
tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over
time.
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great
topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems with your website.
It seems like some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please
comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Kudos
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand so much about this, such
as you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you could do with
some % to force the message house a little bit, however other than that, that is magnificent blog.
An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think about if you added some great visuals or video clips to
give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video
clips, this blog could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.
Excellent blog!
My family every time say that I am wasting my time here at web,
but I know I am getting familiarity daily by reading such good
articles or reviews.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments
are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is
added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
Is there an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
Kudos!
Hi to every one, as I am genuinely keen of reading this blog’s
post to be updated regularly. It carries fastidious information.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
you made running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your web site is fantastic,
let alone the content material!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before end I am reading this wonderful piece of writing to increase my know-how.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read
more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I will definitely return.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled
blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site.
You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your
blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Regards!
Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company
you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price?
Thanks, I appreciate it!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just
so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it
with someone!
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a great article… but what can I say…
I put things off a lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
It’s an remarkable post in support of all the online visitors; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere,
when i read this paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant piece of writing.