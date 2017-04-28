News Ticker

Pound steady on eve of Brexit trigger

28th March 2017 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 37

Canary wharf skyline

LONDON – Currency traders showed little sign of heightened nerves on Tuesday ahead of Britain’s formal launch of negotiations on leaving the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty with a formal notification of Britain’s intent to leave the bloc on Wednesday, kicking off a two-year period of exit talks.

Most analysts said the actual triggering of Article 50 will only have symbolic significance for investors, with the real driver for sterling being how negotiations with the EU will play out, and the health of the British economy going forward.

“We don’t expect to see anything market moving in the Article 50 letter itself,” said Nomura currency strategist Jordan Rochester.

Investors’ main fear is that a “hard” Brexit — one in which Britain would lose preferential access with its largest trading partner — would damage the British economy, which is showing signs of faltering.

Worries are also growing that Britain’s exit negotiations could be tough and protracted, as both Theresa May and European leaders take bold opening stances.

“The market will care whether the exit and new arrangement discussions can take place in parallel, or if the EU sticks to a sequential process with exit talks first and nothing else discussed until they are finished. Given that would lengthen the talks, it is likely to increase that ‘cliff edge’ pricing,” Rochester added, saying that would be negative for sterling.

The pound GBP=D3, which has yoyoed in the past month between $1.21 and $1.26 was flat on the day around $1.2553. It was also flat at 86.52 pence per euro. EURGBP=

“What many market participants may be underestimating is how difficult the negotiations would be … because the pound has been doing quite well recently and hasn’t been under pressure much,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Stronger-than-expected UK inflation and signs the Bank of England is edging towards raising interest rates have helped the pound over the past two weeks.

It hit a two-month high of $1.2615 on Monday in a move driven chiefly by broader weakness of the dollar.

But uncertainty surrounding the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU continues to weigh on the currency, still down by nearly 20 percent against the dollar since last June’s Brexit vote.

Adding to unknowns for investors have been rumblings of another Scottish independence referendum, which threatens a potential break up of the UK just as it departs the EU.

Related articles

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

37 Comments on Pound steady on eve of Brexit trigger

  1. Greate post. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and
    personally recommend to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from
    this website.

    Reply

  8. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
    find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand.

    It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
    I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang
    of it!

    Reply

  11. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to
    say wonderful blog!

    Reply

  12. Hola! I’ve been following your web site for a while
    now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from
    Austin Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic
    work!

    Reply

  13. Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with almost all vital infos.

    I would like to look extra posts like this .

    Reply

  16. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came
    to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find
    things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

    Reply

  17. Having read this I believed it was really informative.

    I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this article together.
    I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and
    commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Reply

  20. Aw, this was a really nice post. Finding the
    time and actual effort to create a good article… but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.

    Reply

  26. We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme
    in our community. Your website offered us with useful information to
    work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our entire group can be thankful to you.

    Reply

  28. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles
    or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
    Studying this information So i’m satisfied to express that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
    I most for sure will make sure to don?t omit this website and give it a look on a relentless basis.

    Reply

  29. After looking over a few of the blog articles on your web page,
    I really like your technique of writing a blog. I book marked it to
    my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web
    site too and let me know what you think.

    Reply

  30. I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours
    nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any
    attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s beautiful value enough for me.

    In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as
    you did, the web will be a lot more helpful than ever before.

    Reply

  32. My brother recommended I may like this website. He used to be entirely right.
    This submit truly made my day. You cann’t believe simply how a lot time I had
    spent for this info! Thank you!

    Reply

  33. Pretty component to content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact loved
    account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment or even I fulfillment you get admission to persistently rapidly.

    Reply

  34. Great blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a
    little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a
    paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m
    totally confused .. Any tips? Thank you!

    Reply

  35. Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long)
    so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.

    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to
    everything. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers?
    I’d definitely appreciate it.

    Reply

  36. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is great,
    as well as the content!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News