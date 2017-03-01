News Ticker

MBCA FY profit falls 3pct

1st March 2017 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 0

HARARE,– MBCA Bank on Wednesday reported a profit after tax of $5.7 million in the full-year to December 31, 2016, three percent lower than the $5.8 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased by 13,2 percent from $27,5 million in the prior year to $29,97 million on the back of increases in both net interest and non-interest income.

Net impairment loss on financial asset climbed from $720,834 in the prior year to $3,7 million.

“Total operating expenses increased by 23 percent largely due to an increase in the impairment charge of 417 percent as a result of a single significant provision, and an increase in staff costs of 14% as the Bank committed to an expansion in footprint,” chief executive Charity Jinya said in a statement accompanying the results.

Net interest income increased marginally by 1,8 percent from $14,8 million in the prior year to $15 million while non-interest income increased by 17 percent from $12,8 million last year to $14,95 million.

“The growth in non-interest revenue was mainly on the back of the volatile movements of some currencies,” Jinya said.

Total assets grew by 22,5 percent to $299 million from $244 million in the prior year mainly as a result of bank and cash balances which grew by 50 percent.

Net loans and advances constituted 32 percent of the total assets, compared to 42 percent in the prior year while cash and cash equivalents increased to 57 percent from 46 percent.

Total deposits increased on the back of cash withdrawal limits imposed by the central bank to deal with the current cash crisis.

“Total deposits grew significantly by 23 percent to $236.749 million from $193.223 million in line with the Bank’s strategic deposit mobilisation initiatives and difficulties in accessing foreign currency by some clients,” said Jinya.

Loans and advances fell 7,9 percent from $103,2 million in the prior year to $95 million as a result of the bank’s cautious lending approach to mitigate default risk.

However, non-performing loans ratio increased to 5,26 percent from 2,93 percent recorded in the prior year.
The bank holds $1,89 million worth of RBZ treasury bills (TBS) on its balance sheet while its local tradable bills increased by 175 percent from $363,596 in the prior year to $1 million in the period under review.

The bank is still far below the core capital requirement by RBZ for banks by 2020 but said will achieve the regulatory capital level given that the operating environment improves.

“The Bank’s core capital as at 31 December 2016 was $47.927 million and is on target to meet the regulatory capital level of $100 million by 31 December 2020, subject to an improvement in the economic environment,” chair, Willard Zireva said.

The bank’s liquidity ratio improved to 83 percent from 69 percent last year , above the regulatory limit of 30 percent, while its capital adequacy ratio at 27 percent is above the regulatory limit of 12 percent. – Source

Related Posts
Germany refuses to print bond notes
Germany refuses to print bond notes
A GERMAN company which specialises in the printing of banknotes, Giesecke and Devrient, has rejected Zimbabwe’s request to print bond notes for the cash-strapped Treasury, prompting the desperate government to ...
READ MORE
Standard Chartered plans finger-print and voice biometrics technology in Zimbabwe
Standard Chartered plans finger-print and voice biometrics technology in Zimbabwe
LONDON - Standard Chartered is looking to roll out a range of fingerprint and voice biometric technologies across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The move will enable some 5 million ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa insists there is no way Zimbabwe will overprint bond notes because this is a tri-partite arrangement
Mnangagwa insists there is no way Zimbabwe will overprint bond notes because this is a tri-partite arrangement
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa said yesterday there was no way Zimbabwe was going to print excess bond notes because this had to be agreed by three parties- the Reserve Bank of ...
READ MORE
Bond note: RBZ pays $72,9m in incentives
Bond note: RBZ pays $72,9m in incentives
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says it has to date paid $72,9 million as incentives to exporters, the bulk of which went to gold producers, tobacco farmers and diaspora remittances. The ...
READ MORE
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s central bank says it will release $7 million worth of $2 dollar bond notes into circulation this week. The notes, which are meant to ease a banknote shortage in ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe introduces new money: bond note is finally out
Robert Mugabe introduces new money: bond note is finally out
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is expected to introduce bond notes onto the market today with the majority of people expressing optimism that the new measure will be the panacea ...
READ MORE
Stanchart cancels use of international VISA cards
Stanchart cancels use of international VISA cards
HARARE,– Standard Chartered Bank’s Zimbabwean unit on Tuesday cancelled the automatic use of its VISA cards internationally in response to a deepening shortage of US dollar notes in the country. “We ...
READ MORE
Value of financial transactions up 23pct following bond notes injection
Value of financial transactions up 23pct following bond notes injection
HARARE,– The value of transactions processed on Zimbabwe’s National Payment System (NPS) increased from $1,2 billion to $1,5 billion as the volume of transactions went up by 13 percent in ...
READ MORE
Bond notes rule but fears remain
Bond notes rule but fears remain
THE overall cash situation in the country had improved in December due to the introduction of the bond notes, whose commencement started off with some controversy. But long queues have resurfaced ...
READ MORE
RBZ says $73mln in bond notes now in circulation
RBZ says $73mln in bond notes now in circulation
HARARE,– The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it has released into circulation $72,9 million worth of bond notes since the surrogate currency was introduced last November. The bond notes were ...
READ MORE
Germany refuses to print bond notes
Standard Chartered plans finger-print and voice biometrics technology
Mnangagwa insists there is no way Zimbabwe will
Bond note: RBZ pays $72,9m in incentives
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
Robert Mugabe introduces new money: bond note is
Stanchart cancels use of international VISA cards
Value of financial transactions up 23pct following bond
Bond notes rule but fears remain
RBZ says $73mln in bond notes now in

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

TLC to release first album without late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Fans of TLC will rejoice to hear that the r’n’b ’90s much-loved girl group are due to unveil their long-awaited final album this summer. The manager of surviving members Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News