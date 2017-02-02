RBZ releases $5 bond notes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released five dollar bond notes worth fifteen million dollars into the domestic market starting today (Thursday).

The RBZ Governor Doctor John Mangudya confirmed this latest development saying this brings the total amount of bond notes released to date to US$87.9 million which is 77.8 percent of the aggregate value of the export incentive scheme.

Dr Mangudya also said the security features of the five dollar bond notes are similar to those of the two dollar bond notes.