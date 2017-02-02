RBZ releases $5 bond notes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released five dollar bond notes worth fifteen million dollars into the domestic market starting today (Thursday).
The RBZ Governor Doctor John Mangudya confirmed this latest development saying this brings the total amount of bond notes released to date to US$87.9 million which is 77.8 percent of the aggregate value of the export incentive scheme.
Dr Mangudya also said the security features of the five dollar bond notes are similar to those of the two dollar bond notes.
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has issued regulations providing the legal basis for the issuance of ‘bond notes,’ a surrogate currency his government hopes will ease a biting US dollar ...
Leading mobile payment solution, EcoCash has partnered cross-border mobile payments network, TransferTo, to expand its cross border reach for international remittances starting with South Africa.
In a deal brokered by Cassava ...
HARARE,-- Zimbabwe's central bank has said the introduction of bond notes early November is on course, with educational campaigns expected to start on October 31.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor ...
Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” […]
Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]
In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]