News Ticker

RBZ releases $5 bond notes

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 0

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released five dollar bond notes worth fifteen million dollars into the domestic market starting today (Thursday).

The RBZ Governor Doctor John Mangudya confirmed this latest development saying this brings the total amount of bond notes released to date to US$87.9 million which is 77.8 percent of the aggregate value of the export incentive scheme.

Dr Mangudya also said the security features of the five dollar bond notes are similar to those of the two dollar bond notes.

Related Posts
Agribank to raise SME support to $6mln
Agribank to raise SME support to $6mln
HARARE,– State owned bank Agribank says it will increase its SME loan book to $6 million from the current $4 million on the back of increased growth of microfinance activities ...
READ MORE
An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam August 12, 2015. Vietnam has widened the trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions to 2 percent from 1 percent previously to help boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, the central bank said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kham
Cash flight persists
HARARE - Flight of hard cash from the economy has remained unabated despite moderation in recent months, amid indications that the cash ratio in the first half was six percentage ...
READ MORE
Dollar slips from two-week high, focus on BOJ and Fed meetings
Dollar slips from two-week high, focus on BOJ and Fed meetings
SINGAPORE - The dollar edged lower on Monday, paring some of the gains made in the wake of strong U.S. inflation data that bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest ...
READ MORE
Bond notes bonding people together if Chinamasa comes to my constituency I will slaughter a cow for him- MP says
Bond notes bonding people together if Chinamasa comes to my constituency I will slaughter a cow for him- MP says
Bond notes are bonding people together and Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has done such a good job that “if he comes to Uzumba, I will slaughter a cow for him”, Uzumba ...
READ MORE
Mugabe issues ‘bond note’ regulations, clears way for Zimbabwe currency
Mugabe issues ‘bond note’ regulations, clears way for Zimbabwe currency
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has issued regulations providing the legal basis for the issuance of ‘bond notes,’ a surrogate currency his government hopes will ease a biting US dollar ...
READ MORE
EcoCash partners TransferTo
EcoCash partners TransferTo
Leading mobile payment solution, EcoCash has partnered cross-border mobile payments network, TransferTo, to expand its cross border reach for international remittances starting with South Africa. In a deal brokered by Cassava ...
READ MORE
NMB H1 profit drops 17 percent
NMB H1 profit drops 17 percent
HARARE,– NMBZ Holdings, the holding company of NMB Bank on Wednesday reported a 17 percent decline in after tax profit to $2,6 million in the six months to June as ...
READ MORE
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya gestures during an interview in Harare, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe central bank says introduction of bond notes imminent
HARARE,-- Zimbabwe's central bank has said the introduction of bond notes early November is on course, with educational campaigns expected to start on October 31. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor ...
READ MORE
Rand plunges on report Hawks circling Gordhan
Rand plunges on report Hawks circling Gordhan
Johannesburg - The rand fell to its weakest level against the dollar in three weeks after the Daily Maverick said the Hawks had ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to report ...
READ MORE
Banks mull massive retrenchments
Banks mull massive retrenchments
ZIMBABWE’S financial services sector is set to be hit by a wave of job cuts that could throw hundreds of employees into the streets as banks layoff workers to reduce ...
READ MORE
Agribank to raise SME support to $6mln
Cash flight persists
Dollar slips from two-week high, focus on BOJ
Bond notes bonding people together if Chinamasa comes
Mugabe issues ‘bond note’ regulations, clears way for
EcoCash partners TransferTo
NMB H1 profit drops 17 percent
Zimbabwe central bank says introduction of bond notes
Rand plunges on report Hawks circling Gordhan
Banks mull massive retrenchments

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Why Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are ‘boycotting’ the Grammys 2017

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News