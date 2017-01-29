Bond notes bonding people together if Chinamasa comes to my constituency I will slaughter a cow for him- MP says

Bond notes are bonding people together and Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has done such a good job that “if he comes to Uzumba, I will slaughter a cow for him”, Uzumba legislator Simba Mudarikwa told Parliament last week.

*HON. MUDARIKWA: Thank you Madam Speaker. The issue of bond notes is a job well done by the Government. We thank the Minister of Finance and Economic Development for so doing. If he comes to Uzumba, I will slaughter a cow for him.

Mbare Msika was no longer in business. People did not have cash to transact with. Our farmers are now able to transact because of the bond notes.

*HON. TARUSENGA: On a point of order Madam Speaker, the Hon. Member who is debating is not properly dressed. He is wearing a leather jacket.

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Member how are you dressed? – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

Hon. Member, we have observed that you are wearing a leather jacket. May you go and wear a formal jacket?

*HON. MUDARIKWA: Madam Speaker, I am pleading with you – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: How am I expected to hear what he is saying? – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

*HON. MUDARIKWA: May I be allowed to debate as someone who is coming from – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

*THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Member, if you are not properly dressed, you are not allowed to debate. May you please go and correct that anomaly. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

Hon. Madondo exchanged his formal jacket with Hon. Mudarikwa’s leather jacket –[HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

HON. D. SIBANDA: On a point of order Madam Speaker.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: What is your point of order?

HON. D. SIBANDA: Madam Speaker, thank you very much. My point of order Madam Speaker is, we have noticed that the Hon. Member has just been given a jacket by another Hon. Member. There is need for us to respect this House Hon. Speaker. It is not a dressing room. If they have to exchange clothes, it has to be done out of this august House. Thank you very much; not in the Chamber.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order, Hon. Member. I still remember the Hon. Member who was putting a point of order one other day. Someone queried the type of dressing but at the same time, something happened and she changed her dressing and we continued. Yes, I remember. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

HON. D. SIBANDA: Madam Speaker, I will insist that we respect this august House. Madam Speaker, when I was putting on my African attire for your own information, I had a scuff which I used. I never took off my dress and put on another like what the Hon. Member has just done.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Members, I am also advised by the administration, yes they can advise me because they help me when I am here on the Chair. – [HON. MEMBERS: Hear, hear.] – Can you please proceed Hon. Mudarikwa.

HON. HOLDER: On a point of order Madam Speaker. Ko munondirambidzirei kutaura kana ndine point. Madam Speaker, according to the Standing Rules and Orders No. 76 (viii). Tika enda pa attire for female members, “… shall include the following; suits African wear full dress, skirts and blouses.” The Hon. Member who was raising a point of order is not wearing a suit, is not wearing a skirt, nor African attire. So there is a problem.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order, can we have order please. Can we have order in the House Hon. Members here, Hon. Holder you are out of order please.

*HON. MUDARIKWA: Thank you Madam Speaker. I was talking on the issue of farmers. We have SMEs. SMEs are now operational because of the money that is available. Those that sell tomatoes, crotchet work are able so do it because there is money in circulation. The economy of this country has improved through the reselling of goods that one produces and resells to the other.

We have a lot of gold this year because the buyers of gold are accessing the economy. I believe next year the gold industry will produce more than fifty tonnes. So our SMEs and our farmers are in the same boat. You will not be surprised that those that have constituencies in Harare do not want the use of bond notes. Some of them were money changers, so they benefited from that.

HON. MUNENGAMI: On a point of order.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: What is your point of order?

HON. MUNENGAMI: My point of order Madam Speaker, is that I am pleading with Hon. Members of Parliament that are in Harare to please rise. I am not through with my point of order.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Member, would you please take your seat.

*HON. MUDARIKWA: The mainstay of this country Zimbabwe in the growth points because of bond notes, our farmers are able to buy fertilizer.

HON. MUTSEYAMI: On a point of order.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: What is your point of order?

HON. MUTSEYAMI: My point of order is that Hon. T. J. Dube is fast asleep, may they please wake him up.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Member, he is not sleeping. -[HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible Interjections.] –

*HON. MUDARIKWA: Furthermore Madam Speaker, I have said that our farmers in the communal lands are now able to buy fertilizer because there is now money in circulation. They now have bond notes to buy fertilizer. During Christmas time in my constituency, a lot of people paid lobola because a lot of people now have cash. Bond notes are encouraging people to pay lobola and they are ensuring that people love one another.

The bond notes will not stop because people are going to marry one another and live as families. We are grateful, the issue of bond notes is good. We want the Minister to have the highest note as $5. Even our social economic life has improved. Bus operators and commuter omnibus operators are operating their businesses well because the commuters are now using bond notes to pay for their fares. The problem with politics Madam Speaker, is that the party would have come up with good initiatives such as bond notes which are being opposed by the opposition, then understand that you have done very well. We know that they hate the bond notes but this is what we are now going to be using.

We were at a party where a relative was wedding. There is a song but because of the ruling that we cannot sing in Parliament, I will instead bring compact discs of people praising the advent of the bond notes in the communal lands. They even play the drum, so the Ministry did a good job and we urge them to go further. People are even coming up with prayers in church for Hon. Chinamasa to have a long life on this planet because he has done very well to ensure that our economy improves.

I thank you so much Madam Speaker for chairing very well. I wanted to say that I am just coming from Dubai and I did not have time to change into formal wear but because of the important debate of bond notes, I had to come clad in a leather jacket to add my voice to the debate. I thank you.