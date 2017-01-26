Rand slips as commodities stutter

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday amid a retreat in commodity prices and as the greenback was buoyed by expectations for higher U.S. inflation and growth.
South African shares, however, edged higher, in line with emerging market peers on renewed risk appetite after the U.S. Dow Jones index broke past 20,000 points.
At 1500 GMT, the rand traded at 13.3400 per dollar, 0.87 percent weaker than its New York close on Wednesday.
“The dollar has rebounded against all the majors and commodities are down. Generally everything is under pressure a little bit against the dollar today,” said Treasury One chief currency dealer Wichard Cilliers.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was up 0.45 percent at 100.48.
On the stock market, the JSE All-share index was 0.29 percent higher at 53,405 and the benchmark Top-40 index was up by the same margin at 46,497.
Lonmin was among the biggest movers on the bourse, skidding more than 20 percent after the platinum miner reported below-forecast quarterly production.
Government bonds weakened alongside the currency, and the yield for the benchmark due in 2026 rose 1 basis point to 8.76 percent.
HARARE, – Banking workers on Tuesday picketed the BancABC offices in Harare’s Central Business District, protests over its treatment of retrenched former employees.
BancABC dismissed 75 employees in 2015, taking advantage ...
HARARE - United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa on Friday night gave a tub-thumping sermon in Mt Hampden, encouraging the country to move towards adopting its own currency ...
The Zimbabwe dollar is currently in a state of suspended animation created by the then Finance Minister, Tendai Biti in an effort to reign-in inflation that was running at over 79,600,000,000.00% in ...
Harare - Long queues outside ATMs. Security guards confirming that those machines that are already empty "won't be stocked until Monday."
A banking official speaking privately of "truckloads" of bond notes ...
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) says plastic money transactions in the retail sector has increased by 70 percent following calls by monetary authorities on the transacting public to increase ...
