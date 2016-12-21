News Ticker

Standard Chartered appoints Ghanian as its Southern Africa CEO

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 0

Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Kweku Bedu-Addo as CEO of the Southern Africa Region comprising Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Angola and South Africa. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Bedu-Addo has worked for Standard Chartered Group for over sixteen years, six of which he was as CEO for Ghana. In October 2015, he was appointed CEO for the West Africa two cluster comprising Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

Prior to becoming CEO, he was a Managing Director in the Wholesale Bank Division of the Standard Chartered Bank Group during which he worked in several countries including Zambia, Singapore and across West Africa with responsibilities in origination, coverage and project management.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bedu-Addo said: “It has been both a great privilege and a big responsibility as the first Ghanaian to be entrusted with the affairs of the Bank in its 120 year presence in Ghana. I move on to a bigger responsibility confident that I am leaving behind a strong institution that will continue to facilitate wealth creation and economic growth in Ghana. I thank all stakeholders for their support and cooperation during my tenure.”

“It’s been a delight working with Kweku Bedu-Addo. He is a well-respected and highly regarded professional and we wish him all the best in his new expanded role elsewhere on the continent,” Ishmael Yamson, Board Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana.

With this appointment, Mr. Bedu-Addo will be stepping down from some of his other affiliations which include Chairman, Ghana Stock Exchange Council; Vice Chairman, Ghana Fixed Income Market; Vice President, Ghana Association of Bankers among others.

Related Posts
Zimbabwe Reserve Bank says no to Rand adoption
Zimbabwe Reserve Bank says no to Rand adoption
HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has ruled out the adoption of the South African rand, or joining the sub-regional Rand Monetary Union (RMU), citing the volatility of the ...
READ MORE
Standard Bank’s Zim unit backs down on new terms
Standard Bank’s Zim unit backs down on new terms
Harare - Standard Bank's unit in Zimbabwe, Stanbic Bank, has reversed the new terms it announced on Tuesday after a backlash from customers and the general public. In a statement released ...
READ MORE
Canary wharf skyline
Britain’s finance sector at odds over Brexit lobbying
LONDON - Large banks in Britain have clashed with other parts of the financial sector about who should be leading efforts to lobby the government over Brexit. Failing to present a ...
READ MORE
Bank rejects $380,000 bank loan application from Robert Mugabe’s notorious drug addict son
Bank rejects $380,000 bank loan application from Robert Mugabe’s notorious drug addict son
Bellarmine Chatunga, President Robert Mugabe’s younger son, in August approached a local bank, BancABC seeking a $380,000 loan, but the financial house gave him a flat no, according to a ...
READ MORE
Plastic money transactions rise
Plastic money transactions rise
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) says plastic money transactions in the retail sector has increased by 70 percent following calls by monetary authorities on the transacting public to increase ...
READ MORE
An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam August 12, 2015. Vietnam has widened the trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions to 2 percent from 1 percent previously to help boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, the central bank said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kham
Cash flight persists
HARARE - Flight of hard cash from the economy has remained unabated despite moderation in recent months, amid indications that the cash ratio in the first half was six percentage ...
READ MORE
Rand rebounds a tad after Zuma offers support to embattled Finance Minister
Rand rebounds a tad after Zuma offers support to embattled Finance Minister
THE rand rallied against the dollar for the first time this week after President Jacob Zuma pledged support for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, in his ongoing battles with the Hawks. "Things ...
READ MORE
The Return of the Zimbabwe Dollar – Part 1
The Return of the Zimbabwe Dollar – Part 1
The Zimbabwe dollar is currently in a state of suspended animation created by the then Finance Minister, Tendai Biti  in an effort to reign-in inflation that was running at over 79,600,000,000.00% in ...
READ MORE
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s central bank says it will release $7 million worth of $2 dollar bond notes into circulation this week. The notes, which are meant to ease a banknote shortage in ...
READ MORE
Banks mull massive retrenchments
Banks mull massive retrenchments
ZIMBABWE’S financial services sector is set to be hit by a wave of job cuts that could throw hundreds of employees into the streets as banks layoff workers to reduce ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Reserve Bank says no to Rand adoption
Standard Bank’s Zim unit backs down on new
Britain’s finance sector at odds over Brexit lobbying
Bank rejects $380,000 bank loan application from Robert
Plastic money transactions rise
Cash flight persists
Rand rebounds a tad after Zuma offers support
The Return of the Zimbabwe Dollar – Part
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
Banks mull massive retrenchments

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News