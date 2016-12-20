Zimbabwe releases 29 mln bond notes since introduction: central bank

HARARE,– Zimbabwe has so far released bond notes worth 29 million U.S. dollars into the market since their introduction on Nov. 28, the country’s central bank said Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said in a statement that it was pleased with the smooth circulation of the notes.
It also doubled daily withdrawal limit of the notes to 100 per day or 300 per week to make it easy for the public to transact during the festive season.
The central bank said all tobacco growers who sold their tobacco this year had now been paid 5 percent of their export incentive through the bond notes.
The bond notes, backed by a 200-million-U.S.-dollar facility from African Export-Import Bank, were introduced to address cash shortages which began early this year.
They are trading at par with the U.S. dollar, the main currency circulating in the economy after the country adopted multiple currencies in 2009.
The central bank said a total of 6.2 million bond notes had so far been deposited by the public at banks as at Dec. 16, adding that the notes would go a long way in mitigating the cash shortages.
“Bond notes shall fortuitously and subserviently go a long way to mitigate cash shortages within the economy. Clearing of cash queues at banks can never be an overnight event. It is a process,” the central bank said.
HARARE - United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa on Friday night gave a tub-thumping sermon in Mt Hampden, encouraging the country to move towards adopting its own currency ...
Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s Central African Buildings Society (CABS) doubled its net surplus to $20.75 million from $10.63 million last year, on the back of improved loan recoveries amid restricted lending.
“This ...
Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa’s allegations that counterfeit bond notes are already in circulation dampens public confidence in the pseudo-currency, analysts have said.
BY OUR STAFF
Addressing guests at a budget seminar in ...
HARARE,– Horticultural firm, Nutriveg has been placed under final judicial management to help resuscitate operations and recover more than $11,7 million owed to its creditors.
Nutriveg’s major creditor, MetBank voted to ...
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: Standard Chartered appoints Ghanian as its Southern Africa CEO – 263AfricaNews()