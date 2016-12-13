News Ticker

Diaspora remittances to drop 17pc on firming US$

13th December 2016 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 2

DIASPORA remittances are projected to drop by 17 percent this year to $780 million driven by the appreciation of the United States dollar against other source currencies, Treasury has said.

In 2015 Zimbabwe’s Diaspora remittances closed the year at $935 million.

In the 2017 national budget he presented last Thursday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa said: “In 2016, the financial system anticipates formal remittance receipts of $780 million, a 17 percent decline from $935 million recorded in 2015, in part reflecting the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar against the other source currencies, particularly the South African rand.”

The minister said the trend necessitated a further easing of transactions so as to allow faster and less costly transfers by Diasporans and also to allow for accessible opportunities for our non-residents to undertake domestic investments and participate in business ventures of their choice.

He indicated that next year, Diaspora remittances were projected to end the year with a slight improvement at $785,3 million.

Following the adoption of a multicurrency system in February 2009, Diaspora remittances have become the second largest source of the country’s liquidity, constituting about 30 percent of total external inflows.

In 2009, Diaspora remittances were at $300,7 million before jumping to $361,1 million the following year.

In 2011, Diaspora inflows shot to $570,3 million while in 2012 the remittances maintained the positive growth trajectory to close the year at $646,3 million.

The positive growth trend continued in 2013 closing the year at $764 million while in 2014 it amounted to $837 million before shooting to $935 million last year.

The Government forecasts the anticipated decline in Diaspora remittances beyond 2016 would exert pressure on the country’s Balance of Payments (BoPs).

As part of mitigatory measures, the Government is working on crafting a National Diaspora Policy whose implementation should be expedited to provide an enabling framework that promotes the flow of the funds through the formal financial system.

Minister Chinamasa has noted that since the adoption of the multicurrency system the private sector offshore external loans have been an integral source of liquidity in the economy.

The loans have been largely utilised for working capital and capitalisation.

Presenting the budget, the Finance Minister said: “The current huge savings-investment gap requires that the country establish a highly competitive environment to attract external savings through external capital inflows comprising foreign direct investment, portfolio and other offshore loans.

“Capital inflows are expected to reach $692.4 million in 2016, against $1.2 billion recorded in 2015.”

Given the declining trends and the low levels of foreign capital inflows, he said it was imperative that the country continues to expedite the re-engagement process with the international financial institutions.

“Furthermore, it is critical to increase the impetus on the implementation of the on-going ease of doing business reforms as well as ensuring policy clarity, in order to boost investor confidence,” he said. -Chronicle

Related Posts
Zimbabwe Reserve Bank says no to Rand adoption
Zimbabwe Reserve Bank says no to Rand adoption
HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has ruled out the adoption of the South African rand, or joining the sub-regional Rand Monetary Union (RMU), citing the volatility of the ...
READ MORE
RBZ says $73mln in bond notes now in circulation
RBZ says $73mln in bond notes now in circulation
HARARE,– The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it has released into circulation $72,9 million worth of bond notes since the surrogate currency was introduced last November. The bond notes were ...
READ MORE
‘No going back on bond notes’ – Mnangagwa
‘No going back on bond notes’ – Mnangagwa
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to brace for the introduction of bond notes saying it was the only tool the government could use to control monetary flows. BY XOLISANI NCUBE Addressing ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s SONA speech Skirts Cash Crisis, Bond Notes
Mugabe’s SONA speech Skirts Cash Crisis, Bond Notes
HARARE - The generality of Zimbabweans, eagerly waiting for an end to the cash crisis hitting the country since July have been left disappointed after President Robert Mugabe ignored the ...
READ MORE
Plastic money transactions rise
Plastic money transactions rise
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) says plastic money transactions in the retail sector has increased by 70 percent following calls by monetary authorities on the transacting public to increase ...
READ MORE
US inflation retreat clouds Fed rate outlook
US inflation retreat clouds Fed rate outlook
The US inflation rate retreated in July, in a further sign of the benign price pressures that have allowed the Federal Reserve to leave its interest rates policy unchanged all ...
READ MORE
Sweden’s central bank turns to national digital currency as society ditches cash
Sweden’s central bank turns to national digital currency as society ditches cash
To combat an increasingly cashless society, Sweden's central bank, Sveriges Riksbank, has said it plans to investigate the viability of issuing a digital currency. With the amount of notes and ...
READ MORE
Long queues outside Zim banks as cash crisis deepens
Long queues outside Zim banks as cash crisis deepens
Harare – Depositors with indigenous banks in Zimbabwe are spending nights in bank queues as the cash crisis in the country deepens. People who spoke to the African News Agency in ...
READ MORE
RBZ releases $5 bond notes
RBZ releases $5 bond notes
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released five dollar bond notes worth fifteen million dollars into the domestic market starting today (Thursday). The RBZ Governor Doctor John Mangudya confirmed this ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe to introduce local bank notes end-October: central bank
Zimbabwe to introduce local bank notes end-October: central bank
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will introduce local bank notes, known as "bond notes", at the end of October, the central bank governor said on Thursday, raising fears of a return ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Reserve Bank says no to Rand adoption
RBZ says $73mln in bond notes now in
‘No going back on bond notes’ – Mnangagwa
Mugabe’s SONA speech Skirts Cash Crisis, Bond Notes
Plastic money transactions rise
US inflation retreat clouds Fed rate outlook
Sweden’s central bank turns to national digital currency
Long queues outside Zim banks as cash crisis
RBZ releases $5 bond notes
Zimbabwe to introduce local bank notes end-October: central

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News