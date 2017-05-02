News Ticker

Broad money supply rises in June – central bank

2nd September 2016 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 60

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annual broad money supply growth rate increased from 12.5 percent in May 2016, to 13.1 percent in June 2016 driven by an increase in demand deposits, latest data from the central bank have shown.

Broad money supply (M3), a measure of the money in circulation which includes physical currency and demand deposits, stood at $5, 1 billion in June 2016 just shy of the $5 billion recorded in May 2016.

“The annual growth in money supply was driven by increases in demand deposits which grew 28.7 percent, over 30- day deposits and savings deposits which grew 13.9 percent and 10.3 percent respectively,” said the central bank in latest monthly economic report.

Partially offsetting the increases was a decline of 24.1 percent in short term deposits.

Demand deposits constituted 54.6 percent of total deposits followed by over 30-days deposits at 19.1 percent; under 30-days deposits 13.2 percent and savings deposits, 12.9 percent. Bond coins accounted for 0.2 percent.

Total banking sector credit registered an annual growth of 13.3 percent in June 2016, down from 16.4 percent in May 2016.

On a monthly basis, domestic credit increased by 1.6 percent, from $5, 6 billion in May 2016 to $5, 7 billion.
Year-on-year, credit to the private sector declined by 4.5 percent to $ 3, 5 billion in June 2016, from $3, 7 billion in June 2015.

Month-on-month, credit to the private sector also decreased by 0.7 percent in June 2016.

“On a sectoral basis, households took up 23 percent, agriculture 18.3 percent, distribution 13 percent, services 17.1 percent, manufacturing 15.6 percent, mining 5.2 percent, transport and communications 2.8 percent and construction 1.4 percent,” said the central bank. -The Source

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

3 Comments on Broad money supply rises in June – central bank

  2. Great goods from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff previous to and you are just too wonderful. I really like what you have received right here, really like what you are saying and the way in which in which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to stay it smart. I can’t wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a terrific website.
    alexaei

    Reply

57 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. buy muscle steroids
  2. para kazanmak
  3. economics tuition
  4. joe de saram
  5. joseph s r de saram
  6. joseph de saram
  7. rhodium
  8. computer kopen Aalten
  9. New Life infertility treatment
  10. rxsteroids.net reviews
  11. arnaque serrurier
  12. finasterida
  13. http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/
  14. click here to hire an injury lawyer
  15. sciroxx clenodex
  16. http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland
  17. papasalpormayor.cl
  18. apk downloads
  19. apk downloads
  20. 100 layers of clothes
  21. oral anavar
  22. Skrota bilen Göteborg
  23. trumpforchildren
  24. top to bottom
  25. tivibu
  26. Fabled CEO
  27. redes informatica
  28. hampton bay gazebo
  29. click here to hire a lawyer
  30. welcome to facebook account hacker
  31. UK Chat
  32. Adult Chat
  33. m88vn
  34. Google
  35. Click Here
  36. content
  37. rv roadside assistance
  38. Social media
  39. C2070-981 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  40. what is motor club of america
  41. pc apps for windows 10
  42. best smm panel
  43. g spot stimulator
  44. silicone vibrator
  45. rabbit adult toy
  46. bacteriostatic water prices
  47. Best News Website in World
  48. Best Best Online News in the World
  49. Best Best Online News in the World
  50. Contract Research Organization in India
  51. data recovery
  52. 福井脱毛
  53. buy kona
  54. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  55. dating and relationships
  56. Glass Dildo Review
  57. fishing shasta lake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News