News Ticker

Bank workers picket BancABC offices

25th August 2016 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance 17

HARARE, – Banking workers on Tuesday picketed the BancABC offices in Harare’s Central Business District, protests over its treatment of retrenched former employees.

BancABC dismissed 75 employees in 2015, taking advantage of a July 17, 2015 Supreme Court ruling which makes it easier to dismiss employees without severance pay, sparking demonstrations.

The Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU) president, Farai Katsande told The Source that the bank had started attaching properties of the dismissed workers to recover loans, leading to over 200 Zibawu members protesting on Wednesday.

“We are saying that the bank must revise the way it compensates those employees. It should move away from the legislated two weeks for every year served and give them something reasonable because the loans that they had contracted during their employment life totally outweighs the packages that they were given. As a result the bank is now litigating(against) the same employees,” said Katsande.

“The bank should find a way of making it easy for the employees to pay back rather than taking them to high court like it is today.”

The union also petitioned parliament portfolio committee on public service, labour and social welfare to abolish the statutory retrenchment package.

“We call on this portfolio committee to immediately cause changes to the Labour Act by reinstating collective bargaining in retrenchment processes” the protesters said in a petition which they plan to hand over to the committee on Thursday.

The workers have planned another demonstration on September 7.

Related Posts
Afreximbank confirms Bond Note export incentives facility
Afreximbank confirms Bond Note export incentives facility
THE African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) has revealed that it had released a US$200 million facility to finance imports and an export incentive programme put in place by the Reserve ...
READ MORE
Banks told not to hide behind prescribed minimum payouts
Banks told not to hide behind prescribed minimum payouts
THE Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers’ Union (ZIBAWU) says financial institutions have the capacity to pay their former employees more than the prescribed minimum retrenchment payouts under the July 17, ...
READ MORE
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s central bank says it will release $7 million worth of $2 dollar bond notes into circulation this week. The notes, which are meant to ease a banknote shortage in ...
READ MORE
Broad money supply rises in June – central bank
Broad money supply rises in June – central bank
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annual broad money supply growth rate increased from 12.5 percent in May 2016, to 13.1 percent in June 2016 driven by an increase in demand deposits, latest data ...
READ MORE
Telecel targets Diasporans with 10pct bonus on remittances
Telecel targets Diasporans with 10pct bonus on remittances
HARARE, November 7 (The Source) —Telecel Zimbabwe says it will pay a 10 percent bonus to all recipients of inward remittances on its mobile money platform. The mobile operator was last ...
READ MORE
Bank rejects $380,000 bank loan application from Robert Mugabe’s notorious drug addict son
Bank rejects $380,000 bank loan application from Robert Mugabe’s notorious drug addict son
Bellarmine Chatunga, President Robert Mugabe’s younger son, in August approached a local bank, BancABC seeking a $380,000 loan, but the financial house gave him a flat no, according to a ...
READ MORE
Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis
Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis
Bulawayo,– AS the cash shortage persists in the country, Zimbabwe’s senior citizens find themselves bearing the brunt of the crisis. Hundreds of pensioners have been forced to spend nights in bank ...
READ MORE
More woes for Zimbabwe as US dollar notes disappear
More woes for Zimbabwe as US dollar notes disappear
ZIMBABWE’S fragile economic situation is lurching towards fresh depths amid indications that small United States dollar denominations are disappearing from circulation, thereby raising the possibility of a change crisis, the ...
READ MORE
Proposed Bond Notes Stir Memories of Zimbabwe’s Defunct Bearer Checks Era
Proposed Bond Notes Stir Memories of Zimbabwe’s Defunct Bearer Checks Era
Thirty five-year-old Charles Saki has been a bank teller for five years, during which time he's managed to sustain his two children and contribute to running the home with his ...
READ MORE
The Return of the Zimbabwe Dollar – Part 1
The Return of the Zimbabwe Dollar – Part 1
The Zimbabwe dollar is currently in a state of suspended animation created by the then Finance Minister, Tendai Biti  in an effort to reign-in inflation that was running at over 79,600,000,000.00% in ...
READ MORE
Afreximbank confirms Bond Note export incentives facility
Banks told not to hide behind prescribed minimum
RBZ to release $7mln bond notes this week
Broad money supply rises in June – central
Telecel targets Diasporans with 10pct bonus on remittances
Bank rejects $380,000 bank loan application from Robert
Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis
More woes for Zimbabwe as US dollar notes
Proposed Bond Notes Stir Memories of Zimbabwe’s Defunct
The Return of the Zimbabwe Dollar – Part

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News